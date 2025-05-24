Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xinhua Silk Road: China (Chongqing)-UAE Economic And Trade Investment Promotion Conference Convened In Chongqing

2025-05-24 11:30:45
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • UAE delegation led by the Crown Prince of Ajman
  • Representatives from UAE government agencies, investment institutions (100+ delegates)
  • Chongqing municipal departments, district officials, and enterprises (nearly 300 delegates)

Strategic Report Launch:

In recent years, Chongqing and the UAE have significantly expanded cooperation across industry, trade, and technology. The conference spotlighted the release of the Chongqing-UAE Economic and Investment Cooperation Report, a comprehensive case study collection showcasing the outcomes of collaboration between the two sides, which highlights:

  • Complementary Strength: High complementarity in industrial structures between the UAE and Chongqing
  • Shared Benefits: High dividends in China's market prospects and high-tech growth
  • Strategic Gateway: UAE as one of the top choices for Chongqing Smart Manufacturing's going-global
  • Synergy Potential: Promising results in deeper "Chongqing Smart Manufacturing-UAE Capital" integration

Investment Promotion Highlights:

  • UAE Side: Presentations by Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Dubai Chambers Shanghai Office, Ajman Chamber of Commerce, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone
  • Chongqing: Project showcases by Liangjiang New Area (advanced manufacturing), Yuzhong District (financial hub), and Fengjie County (eco-tourism)

12 Strategic MoUs have been signed to deepen cooperation. Among them was the Memorandum of Cooperation on Establishing Friendly Exchange Cities between Chongqing and the Emirate of Ajman, UAE. Further MoUs were signed between Chongqing and Ajman in a variety of sectors, including industry, commerce, logistics, education, and tourism.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

