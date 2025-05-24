Dubai: Partial Closure Of Al Ittihad Road In Both Directions On Sunday

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a partial closure of Al Ittihad Road in both directions on Sunday, May 25.

The closure will affect three out of five lanes between Dubai and Sharjah, from 12 midnight until 10am, due to scheduled road works.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and expect delays during this period, Roads and Transport Authority said.