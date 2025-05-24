UAE Summer: Are Mango Desserts, Drinks Safe For Diabetics? What Experts Say

Summer is here and so is the king of fruits - mangoes . From frozen mango desserts and mango lassi to iced tea, ice cream, lime popsicles, yogurt, sorbet, and even mango ice cubes - the options are endless.

This tropical fruit isn't just delicious; it's a refreshing, nutrient-packed treat that helps you stay cool and hydrated during the sweltering summer hea .

But if you're diabetic, you might be wondering: "Can I still enjoy mangoes and eat as much as I want?"

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The good news is:“Mangoes are not off-limits for diabetics,” Tasneem Obaid, a therapeutic nutritionist at Fakeeh University Hospital told Khaleej Times.

Mangoes can help combat summer heat due to their cooling properties, high water content, and nutritional benefit.

Rich in antioxidants, hydration, and essential vitamins, mangoes offer a number of health benefits. Obaid explained that compounds like zeaxanthin and mangiferin help protect the heart and prevent cell damage, while enzymes such as amylase aid digestion. Mangoes are also high in vitamin A, which supports skin and hair health.

“When eaten as part of a balanced diet, they contribute to overall wellbeing-even for people with diabetes ,” added Obaid, noting:“Mangoes are not off-limits for diabetics, but they do need to be approached with mindfulness.”

Mindful eating is key

Dr Ahmad Hassoun, consultant endocrinologist & diabetes specialist at Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai, noted:“From a clinical standpoint, mangoes are not 'bad', but they are glucose-active fruits. They contain a significant amount of natural sugar that can lead to rapid blood sugar elevation if not managed properly.

“The danger isn't in the fruit itself, but in how the patient incorporates it into their overall carbohydrate intake and insulin management,” he underscored.

Dr Hassoun noted that mangoes do offer certain advantages.“They're rich in antioxidants and contain compounds like mangiferin, which has shown anti-diabetic properties in lab studies.

“Mangoes also provide vitamin C and potassium, which benefit immune and cardiovascular health - important for diabetic patients who are at higher risk for infections and heart disease. However, these benefits must always be weighed against their carbohydrate content,” he added.

This means, diabetics cannot eat as many mangoes as they want.

Dr Hassoun explained:“Diabetes management is about precision and control. One medium mango can contain 40–50 grams of carbohydrates - equivalent to more than two slices of bread. That's too much sugar in one go for someone managing glucose levels.

“I advise diabetic patients to treat mango as an occasional treat: a few cubes (maximum 80g) after a balanced meal, not as a snack alone. And ideally, it should be accompanied by self-monitoring of blood sugar levels to observe the body's response,” he underlined.

Smart ways to enjoy mangoes

Swapna Mary John, clinical dietitian at International Modern Hospital Dubai, agreed that mangoes can be part of a diabetes-friendly diet - as long as you eat them the right way.

Here are her expert tips:



Pair mango with protein or healthy fats like yogurt, avocado, nuts, or seeds to slow sugar absorption and prevent spikes. She noted that this is helpful because protein and fat take longer to digest, thus slowing down the release and absorption of sugar from the mango into your bloodstream.

Eat mangoes as a snack between meals rather than as a dessert after meals can also help keep your blood sugar levels stable.

Avoid blending it into juices or smoothies, which eliminate fibre.

Eat mango when blood sugar levels are stable, not after other high-carb meals.

Try having it before your active hours like before a walk and workout. Avoid overripe mango as it is high in glycaemic index (GI is a way that carbohydrates in foods and drinks are ranked according to how quickly they raise blood sugar level). Choosing fruits that are just ripe, rather than mushy or very soft, can help manage blood sugar levels more effectively.

“Enjoying mangoes while managing diabetes is entirely possible. The key is portion control, mindful consumption and regular monitoring of your blood sugar levels," she added.“So, go ahead and savour the fruit of the season; just remember to do so sensibly."