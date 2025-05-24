Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Actors Get Suspended Prison Sentences In 2013 Gezi Park Protests Case

2025-05-24 11:22:29
Two renowned Turkish actors Halit Ergenc and Riza Kocaoglu were handed suspended prison sentences on Thursday, May 22 after being found guilty of perjury in connection with the 2013 Gezi Park protests, media reports said.

An Istanbul court ruled that both actors gave false testimony about their ties to fugitive actor Memet Ali Alabora during an investigation linked to the protests. Ergenc was sentenced to 1 year, 10 months and 15 days, while Kocaoglu received 1 year and 8 months.

Prosecutors presented phone records and photographs showing their contact with Alabora, contradicting their claims of limited acquaintance. The court suspended the verdicts, meaning they will not serve time unless they reoffend during a probation period.

