Dubai: How Slaughterhouses Ensure Food Safety During Eid Al Adha Rush

With Eid Al Adha round the corner, slaughterhouses in Dubai are gearing up for the expected rush.

And abattoirs in the emirate are making sure that they follow strict health and hygiene protocols before and after slaughtering livestock.

All livestock undergo thorough veterinary inspections before and after slaughter to ensure they meet health and safety requirements. The abattoirs follow stringent hygiene protocols, applying proper slaughtering procedures in clean, health-safe environments.

The Dubai Municipality said that the abattoirs adhere to the highest public health standards and added that these measures are in place to provide the public with a high-quality service experience during Eid celebrations.

The abattoirs streamline the entire sacrificial process, offering ready-to-collect sacrifices that are processed with care, cleanliness, and respect for tradition, Dubai Municipality added.

Residents are not allowed to buy any livestock from street-side vendors and slaughter animals at homes, streets or public places.

Strict restrictions have been put in place to safeguard public health, and violators will be fined Dh5,000 The sacrificial animals will also be confiscated.

Grocery shopping apps are bringing back the Udhiya option this year. Ranging from Dh1,000 to Dh7,000, residents can choose to pre-order one of several animals, either local or imported, in various cuts.

This option was offered for the first time last year.

This year, Eid Al Adha is expected to fall on Saturday, June 7 (Dhul Hijjah 10). In this case, UAE residents will get a 5-day break from Friday, June 6, to Tuesday, June 10, including the weekend. These dates may be revised if needed, depending on Moon sightings.