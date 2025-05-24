GFJTU, ILO Launch New Media Plan To Defend Worker Rights
GFJTU President Khaled Fanatseh said that the media aspect is a "key" axis of the federation's strategic plan, which was launched last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.
Fanatseh noted that the implementation of the plan's provisions began within its executive programme, adding that the plan's phases will be carried over the coming years until 2027.
Addressing the closing session, he said that the plan aims to develop the GFJTU's communications processes, enhance its role in defending workers' rights and boost the federation's presence as the umbrella for Jordanian workers in the public arena.
Fanatseh highlighted the importance of enhancing the role of women and youth during the current phase of the GFJTU's work, affirming their "active" engagement in the success of the federation's reform vision.
Fanatseh also stressed the importance of open dialogue to prepare union leaders to assume responsibility in relevant activities and bring about the desired change.
The federation said that the new vision builds on the GFJTU's media achievements over the past year, in terms of addressing labour issues, integrating digital media tools to engage with the public through the federation's digital platforms, and developing the "institutional" relations with various media outlets.
The vision also provides support and advice to the press to address labour-related issues via media platforms and streamline media access to information sources.
It added that the move seeks to highlight the GFJTU's "successful" experiences in liaising with the public and engaging with labour bases.
