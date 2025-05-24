Tom Cruise Unleashes 'Mission: Impossible' At Cannes

MENAFN - Jordan Times) CANNES, France - Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" powers into the Cannes film festival for its premiere Wednesday on a steamroller of hype, with fans asking if this will be the final curtain for secret agent Ethan Hunt.

With some fretting that the $400-million epic -- the eighth in the high-octane franchise -- could be the last, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have been teasing up the tension by dropping contradictory clues about its future.

What we do know is that British actor Simon Pegg, who has played field agent Benji Dunn in six of the films, is definitely hanging up his Impossible Missions Force badge.

But hours before the premiere, McQuarrie revealed that Cruise -- who does his own stunts -- nearly took his risk-taking too far during the shoot.

The crew feared the 62-year-old star had passed out after climbing out on the wing of a stunt biplane he was piloting alone, he said.

"Tom had pushed himself to the point that he was so physically exhausted" after spending 22 minutes being blasted by the propeller -- more than twice the time safety guidelines allowed.

"He was laying on the wing of the plane, his arms were hanging over the front of the wing. We could not tell if he was conscious or not," said the American filmmaker, who has shot the four last movies of the franchise.

Cruise, a trained acrobatics pilot, had agreed a hand signal to show if he was in trouble, McQuarrie said.

"You can't do this when you're unconscious," the director told an audience at Cannes.

For his part, Cruise has been sharing other heart-stopping behind-the-scenes footage of other stunts he did for the movie on social media, including a freefall jump from a helicopter at 3,000 metres.

He is seen jumping from the chopper high over a South African mountain range and putting himself into a high-speed spin with a camera strapped to his stomach.

The blockbuster is set to ramp up adrenaline levels and promises to lighten the tone at Cannes.

Shadow of tariffs

The festival's highly political opening day began with accusations that Hollywood was ignoring "genocide" in Gaza, while the conviction of French screen legend Gerard Depardieu for sexual assault in a Paris court on day one also dampened the mood.

Even Cruise's iron-clad optimism has come under stress with the industry shaken by President Donald Trump's threat to stick tariffs on movies "produced in foreign lands".

With "Mission: Impossible" among Hollywood's most globalised franchises, shot on a dizzying roster of exotic locations from the Arctic to Shanghai, Cruise shut down questions about the issue at a promotional event in South Korea last week.

Asked about tariffs and the franchise's globetrotting shoots, Cruise said tersely: "We'd rather answer questions about the movie. Thank you."

In one glimmer of hope, Trump has said he will make an exception for the James Bond movies -- which are mostly shot in the UK -- because the late 007 Sean Connery once helped him get planning permission for his Scottish golf course.

Cruise's franchise also leans heavily on London studios.

Highly charged

Yet, it is likely to be all smiles when the indomitable star bounds up the red carpet at Cannes at 6:45 pm (16:45 GMT) on Wednesday for the premiere.

A band will be waiting to serenade him with Lalo Schifrin's iconic theme tune from the original Mission: Impossible TV series -- a rather subdued welcome compared to the last time Cruise came to Cannes.

In 2022, he was greeted by a flyover of eight French fighter jets billowing red, white and blue smoke to promote "Top Gun: Maverick".

Fans will find out if this really is the end of the road for secret agent Ethan Hunt when "The Final Reckoning" is released in Europe and the Middle East from May 21. The US and several other countries will have to wait two or three days longer.

However, Indian, Australian and Korean cinemagoers will be able to see it from this weekend.

Veteran US star Robert De Niro is also giving a masterclass at Cannes Wednesday about his long, illustrious career after being awarded a lifetime achievement at Tuesday's often highly-charged opening ceremony.

The outspoken Trump critic took the chance to blast the US leader as "America's philistine president".