Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Remote-Controlled Balloons
A military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) said that border guard units, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected a group of balloons within their area of responsibility.
The forces intercepted the balloons and recovered their payload inside Jordanian territory. Upon inspection, the balloons were found to be equipped with remote guidance systems and loaded with illegal substances, which were seized and handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation, the source added.
The statement emphasised the commitment of the JAF to enhancing border security systems to combat infiltration and smuggling, reaffirming that border guard personnel remain vigilant and prepared to counter any threat to the security of the Kingdom and its citizens.
