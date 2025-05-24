Jordan Marks 79Th Independence Day With Reforms, Political, Economic Resilience

403
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan celebrated the 79th anniversary of its independence with renewed confidence in its modernisation journey, marked by institutional reform, economic resilience, and a deepening national dialogue on sovereignty in an increasingly complex regional environment. Since its independence in 1946, the Hashemite Kingdom has charted a path of measured reform, balancing tradition with modernity and transformation. This year's Independence Day commemoration underscored the country's progress in political participation, youth empowerment, and economic self-reliance. Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani said, “As we mark the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, we honour the sacrifices and determination of Jordanians who laid the foundation for a sovereign, modern state, one rooted in the values and principles of the Great Arab Revolt, unity, freedom, and a better life. Independence in 1946 marked a pivotal turning point, launching a new era of political and institutional modernisation under Hashemite leadership dedicated to building a strong, resilient, and cohesive Jordan. Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, added that Independence Day this year comes as Jordan moves forward with its comprehensive modernisation vision, political, economic, and administrative. This national path reflects the state's firm commitment to strengthening institutions, modernising the economy, and empowering Jordanians, especially the youth, to lead the next phase with confidence, competence, and a deep sense of national responsibility. On this national day, and in the face of ongoing challenges, Jordan's path of independence continues, driven by serious efforts to develop the state's institutions, the economy and attract strategic investment, with the aim of positioning Jordan as a regional hub for innovation, education, and high-quality services, he continued. True independence means moving forward with confidence, while remaining committed to the values and principles that come from the deep roots of our people and their strong sense of belonging to this nation.”, he said. Political reform took centre stage in 2024 with the first parliamentary elections conducted under the new political party's law. The legislation reserved 41 of the 138 Lower House seats for political parties, increased the women's quota to 18 seats, and opened candidacy to citizens aged 25 and above. These changes boosted participation among youth and women, with party membership data showing youth under 35 now make up over 40 per cent, and women accounting for more than 34 per cent of total memberships. Observers lauded the elections as a milestone for democratic development, while decentralisation efforts expanded through stronger governorate councils and enhanced local governance frameworks Omar Raddad, the strategic security expert said that the evolving media landscape requires urgent adaptation to preserve the integrity of Jordan's narrative at home and abroad. “Without a coherent and authentic national narrative, others will step in to fill that void,“ he said. With the rise of AI driven platforms and the flood of information, modern media must be interactive and aligned with national priorities. It is critical that Jordanian media present a clear, credible narrative, particularly in foreign policy and the King's diplomatic efforts, that reflects the messages we see presented abroad”, he said. Board Member of the Amman Chamber of Industry Musa Saket highlighted the integral link between sovereignty and economic independence said that“Political independence cannot be deemed complete without economic independence, as the latter forms a vital foundation for national sovereignty. The less reliant a country is on aid and loans, the greater its ability to make decisions freely and independently. To achieve sustainable development, both public and private sectors must adopt comprehensive policies that stimulate local production, attract quality investment, and support high value-added industries. Youth empowerment, especially in innovation and entrepreneurship, is essential to drive the digital economy forward”, he added. According to official data, The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a growth of 2.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, exceeding the estimated rate of 2.5 per cent for the same quarter. The data showed that growth in the fourth quarter was driven by strong performance across key sectors of the economy, despite the challenges posed by regional instability and shifting geopolitical dynamics that affected various productive sectors. Jordan's national exports rose by 8.1 per cent by the end of February 2025, reaching JD1.309 billion compared with JD1.211 billion during the same period last year, according to the monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows to the Kingdom increased during the third quarter of 2024, reaching $457.8 million, a 3.7 per cent rise compared with the same period in 2023, according to Central Bank of Jordan (CBJTourism revenue surged to $2.4 billion in the first third of 2025, marking a 15.3 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, according to preliminary data from the Central Bank of Jordan. The Economic Modernisation Vision (2022–2033) continues to guide development strategy, targeting job creation and diversification through innovation-led sectors including ICT, logistics, and renewable energy. Across the Kingdom, Independence Day was marked by patriotic ceremonies, military parades, and cultural events. As fireworks lit up the night skies in Amman and beyond, Jordanians reflected on the enduring values of sovereignty, resilience and unity.
