Gulf Of Aqaba Organises Independence Day Boat Parade

AMMAN - As part of celebrations marking Jordan's 79th Independence Day, the Gulf of Aqaba organised a festive boat parade led by the Naval Force and Royal Boats. The parade, which featured yachts, speedboats, hunting boats, and glass-bottom boats, launched from the Hunters' Marina at the Great Arab Revolt Square and sailed across the gulf.

The vessels were decorated with Jordanian flags and images of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The display offered a striking visual spectacle, with around 200 boats participating and carrying citizens who expressed their joy and nationalpride during the occasion.

Among the attendees were Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Board of Commissioners ShadiRamziMajali, Aqaba Governor KhaledHajjaj, members of ASEZA's board, security and government officials, and representatives of the local community.