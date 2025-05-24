Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gulf Of Aqaba Organises Independence Day Boat Parade

Gulf Of Aqaba Organises Independence Day Boat Parade


2025-05-24 11:05:17
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - As part of celebrations marking Jordan's 79th Independence Day, the Gulf of Aqaba organised a festive boat parade led by the Naval Force and Royal Boats. The parade, which featured yachts, speedboats, hunting boats, and glass-bottom boats, launched from the Hunters' Marina at the Great Arab Revolt Square and sailed across the gulf.

The vessels were decorated with Jordanian flags and images of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The display offered a striking visual spectacle, with around 200 boats participating and carrying citizens who expressed their joy and nationalpride during the occasion.

Among the attendees were Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Board of Commissioners ShadiRamziMajali, Aqaba Governor KhaledHajjaj, members of ASEZA's board, security and government officials, and representatives of the local community.

MENAFN24052025000028011005ID1109591511

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search