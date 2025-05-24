Jordanian Team Wins Top Prize In Huawei ICT Competition Finals

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A team of Jordanian students won first place in the networking category at the 2024–2025 Huawei ICT Competition Global Finals, held in China.

The winning team comprised Mohammad Abu Saa, Lama Hasweh, and Lubna Issa, represented Al Balqa Applied University and was supervised by Dean of the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence Omar Zoubi, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Huawei said this year's competition brought together 40 teams from 40 countries, showcasing top international talent in the field of information and communication technology (ICT).

Now in its ninth year, the Huawei ICT Competition has become a premier international platform for identifying and nurturing digital talent.

The 2024–2025 edition saw a record number of participants from the Middle East and Central Asia, with more than 31,000 students from 640 universities and colleges, underscoring the event's growing significance in the region's tech education landscape, Petra reported.