JHR Organises Family Train Trip To Celebrate 79Th Independence Day
According to a statement issued by the corporation, 250 participants joined the journey, which departed from Amman towards Mafraq station, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
From there, participants were transported by bus to the archaeological site of Umm Al Jimal.
Upon arrival at Mafraq station, the participants were taken to Umm Al Jimal to explore its historical landmarks and learn about its rich heritage during an“enjoyable” tour that combined entertainment, culture and tourism.
The trip offered a“unique” opportunity for families to experience the heritage train and connect with the natural and historical beauty of Mafraq Governorate.
Participants expressed their happiness with the experience, stressing the importance of such events in boosting national“pride and loyalty,” while educating younger generations about their country's“rich history and its remarkable progress.”
Upon arrival at the celebration site, the participants were welcomed by traditional musical and folkloric bands, as well as a local bazaar showcasing handmade products and crafts by families from the local community.
