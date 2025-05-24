First Batch Of Pilgrims From Jordan Leaves For Hajj
Jordan is sending 8,000 pilgrims this Hajj season, in addition to 4,500 Palestinians of 1948, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
A support mission consisting of religious guides, administrative staff, medical professionals and media personnel will accompany them to ensure their safety and well-being throughout the pilgrimage.
Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalayleh reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to ensuring a“smooth and spiritually fulfilling” pilgrimage for all Jordanian pilgrims.
He announced that the ministry has developed a comprehensive plan covering transportation and accommodation in line with the“highest quality standards,” from the pilgrims' departure to their return.
Over the next two days, the ministry will coordinate with the relevant authorities to complete the departure of all pilgrims travelling by land via the Al Mudawarah border crossing.
Pilgrims will first arrive in Medina before heading to Mecca, travelling on modern buses no older than 10 years for European models and five years for others.
The vehicles will be inspected at three designated checkpoints, namely: Maan, Mudawarah and Tayma, by technicians from the traffic department, who will ensure that the vehicles are roadworthy.
As a precautionary measure, 15 reserve buses will accompany the pilgrim convoys to account for any unexpected issues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment