First Batch Of Pilgrims From Jordan Leaves For Hajj

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs on Saturday held a farewell ceremony in the Al Jizah district's Al Hujjaj city, marking the departure of the first group of Jordanian pilgrims to perform Hajj (the greater Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca).

Jordan is sending 8,000 pilgrims this Hajj season, in addition to 4,500 Palestinians of 1948, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

A support mission consisting of religious guides, administrative staff, medical professionals and media personnel will accompany them to ensure their safety and well-being throughout the pilgrimage.

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalayleh reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to ensuring a“smooth and spiritually fulfilling” pilgrimage for all Jordanian pilgrims.

He announced that the ministry has developed a comprehensive plan covering transportation and accommodation in line with the“highest quality standards,” from the pilgrims' departure to their return.

Over the next two days, the ministry will coordinate with the relevant authorities to complete the departure of all pilgrims travelling by land via the Al Mudawarah border crossing.

Pilgrims will first arrive in Medina before heading to Mecca, travelling on modern buses no older than 10 years for European models and five years for others.

The vehicles will be inspected at three designated checkpoints, namely: Maan, Mudawarah and Tayma, by technicians from the traffic department, who will ensure that the vehicles are roadworthy.

As a precautionary measure, 15 reserve buses will accompany the pilgrim convoys to account for any unexpected issues.