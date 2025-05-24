Egyptafrican Union Trade Rises To $9.8Bn In 2024

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Trade between Egypt and African Union (AU) countries reached $9.8bn in 2024, up from $9.2bn in 2023, marking a 6.5% year-on-year increase, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS). The announcement coincides with the celebration of Africa Day on May 25, marking 60 years since the founding of the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union-a continental body of 55 member states committed to fostering social, political, and economic integration.

CAPMAS reported that Egyptian exports to AU countries rose to $7.7bn in 2024, compared to $7.4bn the previous year, reflecting a 4.7% increase. Libya remained Egypt's largest African trading partner, importing $2bn worth of Egyptian goods. It was followed by Morocco with $1bn, Algeria with $996m, Sudan with $866.2m, and Tunisia with $372m. Kenya imported $307m worth of Egyptian products, while Côte d'Ivoire imported $251m, Ghana $239m, Nigeria $151m, and Madagascar $132m.

Among the top Egyptian export categories were cement, gypsum, and table salt, valued at $694.4m. Plastics and plastic products followed at $590.5m, alongside milling products at $397m. Electrical machinery and appliances accounted for $357.8m, iron and steel products for $289.4m, and stone and cement-based materials for $279.2m.

On the import side, Egypt purchased $2.1bn worth of goods from AU countries in 2024, up from $1.8bn in 2023-an increase of 14.5%. The Democratic Republic of Congo was the leading exporter to Egypt, with a trade value of $661.9m. Sudan came next with $292.4m, followed by Kenya with $260.1m, Nigeria with $165.5m, and South Africa with $154.3m. Other notable contributors included Zambia with $64m, Libya with $56.4m, and Tunisia with $49.9m.

Egypt's main imports from African countries included copper and copper products, which led the category at a value of $741.5m. Coffee and tea imports reached $286.6m, followed by fuels and mineral oils at $203.7m. Imports of live animals were valued at $147.6m, while oil seeds and oleaginous fruits totaled $109.4m. Egypt also imported $85.3m worth of cars and tractors, $80.9m in cotton, and $73.6m in iron and steel.

Remittance flows also reflected shifting dynamics. Remittances from Egyptians working in AU countries totaled $115.8m in the 2023/2024 financial year, down from $122m in the previous year. Nigeria was the top destination for these remittances, receiving $9.3m, followed closely by Kenya with $9.2m. Morocco received $7.3m, Tanzania $6.7m, Mauritius $6.2m, South Africa $5.8m, and Tunisia $5.1m.

Meanwhile, remittances from AU nationals working in Egypt decreased to $23.6m in 2023/2024, compared to $28.8m in the prior year. South Africa accounted for the largest share, with $6m sent home, followed by Nigeria at $2.9m, Morocco at $2.2m, Tunisia at $1.8m, Kenya at $1.2m, the Democratic Republic of Congo at $1.19m, and Zambia at $1.16m.

Investment figures between Egypt and the African Union also experienced a downturn. Total investments from AU countries into Egypt reached $831.2m during the 2023/2024 financial year, a significant drop from $1.6bn in 2022/2023. Egyptian investments in AU countries also saw a slight decline, amounting to $499.1m, compared to $504.6m the year before.