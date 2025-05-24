403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Survey To Ensure Well-Being Of Coral Reefs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The marine scientific team at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change recently conducted a comprehensive environmental survey of the marine sites during the ebb and follow within the local islands, as part of the ministry's efforts to study the marine habitats and assess their suitability for future coral reef restoration.
The survey results revealed that the sites is characterised by rich biodiversity, including extensive areas of seagrass and a variety of reef fish species such as snappers, angelfish, parrotfish, goatfish, Safi (rabbitfish), Hamour, and other ecologically significant species.
This study is part of the Coral Reef Restoration Project launched by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, aiming to enhance coral reef growth and support the biodiversity of marine life that inhabits coral reefs.
The survey results revealed that the sites is characterised by rich biodiversity, including extensive areas of seagrass and a variety of reef fish species such as snappers, angelfish, parrotfish, goatfish, Safi (rabbitfish), Hamour, and other ecologically significant species.
This study is part of the Coral Reef Restoration Project launched by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, aiming to enhance coral reef growth and support the biodiversity of marine life that inhabits coral reefs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment