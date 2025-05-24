Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Survey To Ensure Well-Being Of Coral Reefs

2025-05-24 11:01:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The marine scientific team at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change recently conducted a comprehensive environmental survey of the marine sites during the ebb and follow within the local islands, as part of the ministry's efforts to study the marine habitats and assess their suitability for future coral reef restoration.

The survey results revealed that the sites is characterised by rich biodiversity, including extensive areas of seagrass and a variety of reef fish species such as snappers, angelfish, parrotfish, goatfish, Safi (rabbitfish), Hamour, and other ecologically significant species.

This study is part of the Coral Reef Restoration Project launched by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, aiming to enhance coral reef growth and support the biodiversity of marine life that inhabits coral reefs.

