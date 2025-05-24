403
Drowning Conveys Message On Illegal Immigration
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Centre for Theatre Affairs, which is part of the Ministry of Culture, organised the 37th Doha Theatre Festival in co-operation with the Qatar Events Centre, featured the play Drowning at the YouView Theatre.
The performance of the play Drowning, written by Taleb al-Dous and directed by Mohammed al-Balam, and produced by the Al-Watan Theatre Group, conveyed a message about illegal immigration.
The play opened with a scene of characters lost at sea, setting the stage for the audience to experience a state of psychological tension that gradually escalates with each scene.
The dialogue between the characters was laden with nostalgia and fear, but also with contemplation and doubt.
They are not two-dimensional figures – they are“real” people who differ in their motivations, attitudes, and perceptions of homeland, the future, and dignity.
This gave the play a distinct psychological depth, especially when the discussion among the passengers turns into an intellectual struggle over the meaning of survival: Is it physical survival? Preserving dignity? Or escaping the daily death in one's homeland?
Director al-Ballam demonstrated a remarkable ability to transform the stage into a volatile emotional space, where the lighting (with its cold and shifting shades) and sound effects played a significant role in creating visual and aural tension.
The stage appeared like a small boat on a stage, moving without actually moving, thanks only to the harmony of the performance, lighting, and sound.
The cast distinguished themselves with deep performances, based not only on emotion, but also on a clear internal structure for each character.
The psychological struggles of each immigrant were clearly revealed: with emotions shifting from regret to nostalgia, to fear, and to a sense of futility.
