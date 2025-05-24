403
Video Home Receives Dual Honours At LG Conference
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Video Home & Electronic Centre – Jumbo Electronics has earned dual recognition at the LG Middle East & Africa Service Conference 2025.
The event, which brought together leading service partners from over 15 countries, honoured Video Home with two accolades: the 2nd Best Performer Award and a Certificate of Co-operation for the year 2024.
The awards were presented by LG Electronics Middle East managing director Kwanyul Lee.
Throughout 2024, Video Home implemented strategic initiatives aimed at improving service quality and responsiveness.
These included the deployment of an advanced Service Call Management System, integration with LG's dynamic service platforms for better co-ordination, and improved planning for spare parts availability.
The company also undertook manpower optimisation, particularly during the peak summer months to support increased service demand – especially for air conditioning units.
Technician performance and productivity were further enhanced through targeted training programmes and a performance-based incentive system, which collectively helped reduce turnaround times and improve first-call resolution rates.
The Certificate of Co-operation acknowledges Video Home's dedication to transparent communication and effective collaboration with LG's regional and global teams.
It stands as a testament to the organisation's proactive approach in aligning with LG's vision for customer satisfaction, innovation, and service excellence.
Video Home & Electronic Centre director and chief executive C V Rappai said:“The fundamentals of great service never change. What evolves is how we embrace innovation and respond to customers' rising expectations. These recognitions from LG affirm our long-standing belief in putting customers at the centre of everything we do.”
