Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka Weather, May 25: Heavy Rain And Breezy Conditions Expected Today

2025-05-24 10:07:17
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Weather, May 25: Wet Sunday with heavy rainfall predicted in several regions. Major cities will see rain and breezy conditions.

Karnataka Weather, May 25 : Residents across Karnataka can expect a wet and breezy Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected in several cities. Stay tuned to local updates and advisories, especially in coastal and flood-prone regions. Let's look at the forecast below.

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 28°C

The day will start breezy. Cloud cover and likely showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Carrying an umbrella is advisable.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Expect mostly cloudy skies and occasional rain throughout the day. Breezy conditions will keep the temperatures moderate.

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 24°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 27°C

Cool and breezy weather with periods of rain. It will be a cooler Sunday.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 32°C

Heavy rainfall is expected, especially in the afternoon. Residents are advised to stay alert and avoid waterlogged areas.

