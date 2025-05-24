Kerala Weather, May 25: Heavy Showers To Continue On Sunday; Stay Alert

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kerala Weather, May 25: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential flooding on Sunday. Residents are advised to take precautions.

Kerala Weather, May 25 : Sunday will see heavy showers and possible thunderstorms. Coastal areas, in particular, should stay alert for flooding. The IMD advises caution as wet conditions persist across the state. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Rain is expected throughout the day, with breezy conditions in the afternoon. Humidity will make it feel significantly warmer.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Heavy rainfall is likely, with a risk of flooding in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 30°C

A cloudy day with occasional rain and the possibility of thunderstorms. Rainfall may become intense in some areas during the evening.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Heavy rain and breezy conditions, particularly in the afternoon. Flooding in certain areas is possible due to rainfall.