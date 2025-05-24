'Proud To Have You': Anand Mahindra Celebrates Kush Maini's F2 Breakthrough
Among the first to congratulate Maini was business magnate Anand Mahindra, who took to social media to laud the achievement. "You are standing tall, @kmainiofficial, and the country stands tall with you," Mahindra wrote.
"Kush Maini making history as the 1st Indian winner of an F2 race in Monte Carlo... We are proud to have you on our team at @MahindraRacing."Sprint Win from Reverse-Grid Pole
Maini started the Sprint Race from pole position courtesy of Formula 2's reverse-grid rule, which flipped the top ten qualifiers for Saturday's event. Having originally qualified 10th for the Feature Race, the Bengaluru-born racer seized the opportunity with a faultless drive on the notoriously unforgiving streets of Monte Carlo.
From the moment the lights went out, Maini remained composed under pressure, defending his lead with clinical precision across 30 gruelling laps. The narrow confines of the circuit, where overtaking is a rarity, left no room for error-a challenge Maini met head-on to claim a milestone victory.Emotional Triumph
Speaking after the race, a visibly emotional Maini described the win as a“dream come true” and thanked his team and supporters.
“We kept believing, and it paid off,” he said on the podium, as the Indian national anthem rang out across Monaco.
Now in his second full season in Formula 2, Maini has been striving for a breakthrough in what has been a challenging 2025 campaign. Saturday's result marks a turning point and comes at a critical juncture as he aims to build consistency and gather points in the races ahead.Support from Indian Motorsport Backers
Among those celebrating the win was Gautam Singhania, who was present at the circuit and met Maini in the pit lane following the race. Singhania's JK Racing and TVS Racing have long supported the young driver, playing a key role in his development through the junior categories of international racing.
Currently serving as a reserve driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team, Maini's progress is being closely followed by stakeholders in Indian motorsport. His Monaco victory not only elevates his stock but also raises hopes of a full-time Formula 1 seat in the future.Focus Shifts to Barcelona
Maini will now turn his attention to Sunday's Feature Race, where he will start from 10th on the grid. With momentum on his side, he will be aiming to deliver another strong performance before the paddock moves to Barcelona next weekend.
Regardless of what lies ahead, Maini's maiden Formula 2 win at Monaco has already cemented his place in history-marking a proud moment for Indian motorsport and igniting inspiration for a new generation of aspiring racers.
