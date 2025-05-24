Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JKBOSE Class 11Th Results Out

2025-05-24 10:04:54
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the JKBOSE 11th Rent 2025 for Annual/ Regular examination on the official website nic

A top official said that more than 75 percent candidates have qualified the annual regular exams of 11th standard.

The official further said that 1,21,777 total appeared in the exams including 60,819 from Jammu and 60,958 from Kashmir.

