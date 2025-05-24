Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seven Iranian Prisoners Repatriated From Kazakhstan: Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 25 (NNN-IRNA) – Seven Iranian nationals, imprisoned in Kazakhstan, were repatriated yesterday, to serve the rest of their jail terms in Iran.

The convicts were transferred to Iran through the efforts of the Iranian Justice Ministry, Foreign Ministry, and the Iranian embassy in Astana, Askar Jalalian, Iran's deputy justice minister for human rights and international affairs, was quoted as saying.

He added that, the repatriation took place under a convict extradition agreement, signed between the two countries in Apr, 2016, noting, this was the second group of Iranian convicts transferred from Kazakhstan to Iran in the past three months, to complete their jail terms.

Jalalian said that, since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year, which started on Mar 21, 2025, 156 Iranians, jailed in other countries, had been transferred to Iran's prisons.– NNN-IRNA

