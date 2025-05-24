Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-05-24 08:04:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH -- Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, affirmed that the 44th anniversary of the founding of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) represents a precious occasion.

ABU DHABI -- A Kuwaiti military delegation chaired by Major General Ahmad Al-Shanfa, head of the Kuwaiti National Military Service Department, visited headquarters of the UAE National Service and Reserve Authority (NSRA).

KUWAIT -- Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Mohammad Al-Mishaan paid a surprise inspection visit to Al-Shuaiba Port - Kuwait's main industrial port in Al-Ahmadi Governorate.

RAMALLAH -- Health authorities in Gaza Strip reported that 79 civilians have been martyred and 211 people wounded in Israeli occupation attacks over the past 24 hours.

ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced as totally unacceptable the Israeli occupation of, and aggression on, the territories of neighborly Syria. (end) mb

Search