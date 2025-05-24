Libya Shuts Down Pipeline After Oil Leak Near NW City Zawiya
Tripoli: Libya's state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced on Saturday that it had shut down a pipeline following the discovery of an oil leak south of Zawiya, about 45 km west of the capital Tripoli.
In a statement, the NOC said its maintenance and emergency teams were working to contain the oil leak, and production from the Hamada oil fields through the affected pipeline was immediately halted.
Additionally, the valve in Alriyayna city was closed, while flow valves at the Zawiya refinery were opened to relieve pressure on the pipeline.
A team of specialists is also conducting investigations to determine the cause of the leak, the statement added.
