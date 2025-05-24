PSG Beat Reims To Win French Cup Ahead Of Champions League Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for their Champions League final showdown with Inter Milan by winning the French Cup on Saturday as Bradley Barcola scored twice in a comfortable 3-0 win against Reims.

Barcola netted twice in the space of four minutes early on at the Stade de France, and Achraf Hakimi added another before half-time as PSG completed a clean sweep of the domestic honours and took the French Cup for a record-extending 16th time overall.