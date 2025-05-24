Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lebanese PM Thanks All Participants In Municipal, Mayoral Election


2025-05-24 07:05:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 24 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam thanked on Saturday everyone who contributed to the success of the electoral process, ensuring smooth municipal and mayoral elections in the various governorates.
In a statement during a visit to the Ministry of Interior, Salam said, "We promised and fulfilled that the elections would be held on time, and the Ministry of Interior's preparedness was very high."
He added, "we cannot deny the presence of some shortcomings, especially in the North.
We have learned from them and will begin to prepare for next year's parliamentary elections, armed with the lessons derived from the municipal elections."
Meanwhile, on another front, Salam noted that his country remains keen along with the US and France to pressure the Israeli occupation to end its aggression on Lebanon, including complete withdraw from Lebanese territories. (end)
ayb


MENAFN24052025000071011013ID1109591293

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search