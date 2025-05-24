403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Information Min.: GCC 44Th Founding Anniversary Represents Precious Occasion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 24 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, affirmed on Saturday that the 44th anniversary of the founding of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) represents a precious occasion.
The minister added, such occasion on which we recall a journey full with ambitious visions and strategic achievements that have strengthened the Council's position as a unified regional organization driven by a spirit of integration and built on a legacy of cohesion and cooperation.
This came during a speech delivered by Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, representing the current GCC Presidency, at the 44th anniversary celebration held at the Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.
In his speech, Al-Mutairi conveyed the greetings and congratulations on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Al-Mutairi noted that the establishment of the Council is the culmination of a strategic vision by the leaders of the GCC states, based on a unified goal and a shared destiny, grounded in the bonds of religion, history, and brotherhood.
He added that the Gulf experience has proven that continuous coordination transforms challenges into real opportunities to enhance security, stability, and achieve development.
He affirmed Kuwait's commitment to supporting Gulf unity and promoting joint cooperation, based on its belief that solidarity represents the solid foundation for the GCC's strength.
The minister emphasized the importance of continuing to build on the foundations laid by the founding leaders and the need to focus on human development, especially youth, through educational and entrepreneurial programs that enable them to play active roles in their societies. (end)
kns
The minister added, such occasion on which we recall a journey full with ambitious visions and strategic achievements that have strengthened the Council's position as a unified regional organization driven by a spirit of integration and built on a legacy of cohesion and cooperation.
This came during a speech delivered by Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, representing the current GCC Presidency, at the 44th anniversary celebration held at the Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.
In his speech, Al-Mutairi conveyed the greetings and congratulations on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Al-Mutairi noted that the establishment of the Council is the culmination of a strategic vision by the leaders of the GCC states, based on a unified goal and a shared destiny, grounded in the bonds of religion, history, and brotherhood.
He added that the Gulf experience has proven that continuous coordination transforms challenges into real opportunities to enhance security, stability, and achieve development.
He affirmed Kuwait's commitment to supporting Gulf unity and promoting joint cooperation, based on its belief that solidarity represents the solid foundation for the GCC's strength.
The minister emphasized the importance of continuing to build on the foundations laid by the founding leaders and the need to focus on human development, especially youth, through educational and entrepreneurial programs that enable them to play active roles in their societies. (end)
kns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment