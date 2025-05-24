J & K LG Slams 'Cultural Invasion' & Demographic Threat Claims

J&K LG Manoj Sinha – KO Photo By Abid Bhat

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the public protests in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack were“historic,” describing them as a clear message against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The LG made these remarks after laying the foundation stone for a new guest house at the revered Hazratbal Shrine.

“The kind of protests that were seen on J&K's streets were historic. The valley echoed with slogans against the terrorist country Pakistan,” the LG said,urging public representatives and community leaders to stop using terms like“local” and“non-local.”

“We are all Indians. Stop dividing Indians into locals and outsiders. Those in positions of responsibility must unite people, not fragment them. Only a united society can ensure progress and peace,” he said, adding that the people have shown zero tolerance for terrorism.

Reiterating the government's hard stance, Sinha said that those aiding and abetting terrorists will be treated no differently than the militants themselves.

Read Also LG Lays Foundation Stone Of Guest House At Hazratbal Shrine Enemy Brought To Knees: LG Lauds Forces For Op Sindoor Success

“We need to strike hard at the terror ecosystem. The aides of terrorists should be identified and punished just like terrorists. They've inflicted wounds on the soul of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He cited Operation Sindoor as a response to the Pahalgam killings and claimed that India had sent a strong message across the border.

“Our brave soldiers destroyed terror factories inside Pakistan. Now, any terror attack will be considered an act of war - and Pakistan will face the harshest punishment.”

He also took aim at what he called“problematic statements” about cultural invasion and demographic threats, saying such remarks harm the spirit of unity.

Sinha concluded with a call for national unity, invoking the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, and prayed for peace and brotherhood in society.

“May Prophet Muhammad and Baba Amarnath bless our land and strengthen love, harmony and unity.”

LG Sinha did not mince words in blaming Pakistan for continuously sponsoring terrorism in the region.“Since independence, Pakistan has done everything to disturb the peace in J&K. From sending Kabalis in 1947 to the present day, terrorism has been their state policy,” he said.“Their own people struggle for basic needs, while their leaders, despite holding a begging bowl, continue to fund terrorism in India.”

The ceremony was attended by Waqf Board Chairperson Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, DGP Nalin Prabhat, IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, senior officials, religious leaders, and citizens.