J&K Hoteliers Plan 50% Discount Packages


2025-05-24 07:05:13
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In an effort to revive the struggling tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, local hoteliers are planning to introduce a 50 percent discount on tourism packages. This initiative aims to attract visitors back to the region and provide relief to thousands of tourism-dependent employees.

This was shared by Tariq Ghani, General Secretary of the J&K Hoteliers Club, who said the discount will be part of a broader confidence-building event titled 'Fame Tour,' scheduled from May 27 to May 30. National tour operators, top hoteliers, and media representatives from across India have been invited to participate.

“The national tour operators and national media, after arriving at Srinagar Airport, will straight drive toward Pahalgam on May 27, where they will interact with the hoteliers, ponywalas, locals and others to assess the ground situation,” he said.

Ghani said the delegation will be visiting four key picturesque places, including Pahalgam, Srinagar, Sonamarg and Gulmarg. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also been invited to interact with the national tour operators and the media men, he added.

“During the event, the tourism stakeholders in Kashmir, including the hoteliers, houseboat owners, tour operators, transporters and others in Jammu and Kashmir, will also welcome the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025,” he said.

Read Also Omar Proposes Tourism Revival Plan At Meet Led By PM Video: Dal Lake Calls Tourists Back To Kashmir.

Ghani said the delegation will also put forth their suggestions during the event, which will be organised under the Chairmanship of J&K Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya.“We will be announcing a 50 per cent discount in the packages to ensure that our three lakh employees, who have been affected due to the slump in tourism activities, will not suffer,” he added.

The tourism activities witnessed a slump post-Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. The attack led to the cancellation of 90 per cent of bookings, affecting the tourism season in Jammu and Kashmir. (KNO)

