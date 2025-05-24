Club Offers Released On May 25, 2025

NEW YORK, May 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO ), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts in Germany:



199 €-LUXURY HOTEL IN DAVOS 3 days in one of Switzerland's most fashionable places, the setting of Thomas Mann's novel The Magic Mountain. The 5-star hotel is located directly on the promenade. Club members save 47–54 percent compared to the hotel website.



AB 379 €-TUSCANY: 6 DAYS WITH WINE TASTING & 3 COOKING COURSES

Apartments of at least 92 square meters, surrounded by cypresses and vineyards. Club members receive daily breakfast plus a 3-course candlelight dinner.



119 €-4*-HOTEL IN PARIS INCL. SEINE CRUISE, REGULAR 472 € A 2-night stay in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés district, once a meeting place for Sartre and Picasso. Just 15 minutes on foot from the Louvre and including breakfast.



99 €-NEW LUXURY HOTEL IN BUDAPEST, -72%

Located in the middle of the UNESCO-protected old town is this 5-star superior hotel. Condé Nast Traveller magazine lists it as one of the best hotels in Budapest. The "bold design" is particularly highlighted.



139 €-3 DAYS BLACK FOREST WITH HALF BOARD

4-star superior hotel with panoramic views of the countryside. Half board with organic products and access to the spa with thermal pool is included. Club members save 39–66 percent compared to the original price.

FROM 599 €-SWITZERLAND TRIP WITH GLACIER EXPRESS & HOTELS 4-day train journey in 1st class from and to Germany. Including 4-star hotels in Zermatt and St. Moritz as well as a ride on the panoramic train Glacier Express.

