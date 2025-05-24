Fashion Icon Karl Kani Enters NIL Era With First-Ever Athlete Signing: King Kendrick
The streetwear pioneer partners with Overtime Sports Management Group to sign high school basketball standout King Kendrick, marking a new chapter at the intersection of sport, fashion, and culture.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karl Kani made history designing for the biggest names in hip-hop and being the first non-sportswear brand seen on NBA courts. Now he's making history again.
In a first for the Kani brand, the designer has signed a state champion high school athlete, known as King Kendrick , to an NIL deal in partnership with Overtime Sports Management Group (OSMG) .
King Kendrick brings a fluid, ambidextrous game to basketball that is already drawing attention. In a recent press conference at All-Star weekend, Kyrie Irving mentioned Kendrick by name and spoke about how the next generation of players will need to be truly ambidextrous to compete at the highest level.
To create the visuals for the King x Kani "90s Kid" campaign, Kani brought in celebrity photographer Carell Augustus, author of the Black Hollywood Book project, to showcase classic and exclusive looks at the intersection of sport, fashion, and culture.
Karl Kani will serve as Investor, Mentor, Stylist, and Creator. This partnership marks a new chapter in how athlete identity is built and expressed.
Contact:
Cole Wilbourn
OSMG West
***@teamosmgwest
Photo(s):
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE OSMG WestWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment