Top Talent Hollywood And The Big Festoon Unite Global Change-Makers

Lisa Nichols Photographer: Montez Harris

Lisa Nichols, David Fagan, Tawon Green Photographer: Montez Harris

Dining Divas steps into the spotlight with Top Talent Hollywood & The Big Festoon, championing media, purpose, and powerful voices.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dining Divas joins media innovators and global leaders at Top Talent Hollywood & The Big Festoon to drive culture, impact, and change.

Dining Divas steps into the spotlight with Top Talent Hollywood & The Big Festoon, championing media, purpose, and powerful voices.

Global innovation, leadership, and media collided in a powerful way during the Top Talent Hollywood Media Day, held in partnership with The Big Festoon. This immersive two-day experience brought together award recipients, creatives, founders, and global change agents in celebration of storytelling, legacy, and purpose.

The event's unique programming - thoughtfully curated by the team at TopTalentHollywood - prioritized authenticity, alignment, and amplification. This wasn't just a media event; it was a transformative experience designed to uplift voices and push platforms forward. Guests participated in panel discussions, red carpet interviews, and collaborative networking moments that spotlighted impactful work across entertainment, entrepreneurship, publishing, and community leadership.

From the main stage to the red carpet, global thought leaders were given a platform to be seen and heard. Honorees included world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols, award-winning media executive Jeff Hayzlett, international impact strategist Dani Wallace, business advisor Andie Monet, nonprofit leader Roosevelt Williams III, and creative visionary Diane Strand. These trailblazers were recognized for their influence, innovation, and dedication to global advocacy.

⸻

Dining Divas California Cast & Media Leadership

The Dining Divas California TV cast, led by creative producer Susan Irby, made a dynamic appearance-merging entertainment with purpose. The cast includes Carina Christmas, Kim Pearson, Justine Reiss, and Dr. Natasha Weems, DNP, AGPCNP-BC. Each woman brought her unique voice and energy to the red carpet and the broader conversations of the day.

One of the standout moments of the weekend was the energy and connection that unfolded on the red carpet. The Dining Divas California cast members engaged directly with honorees, speakers, and fellow media professionals-facilitating meaningful conversations around legacy, entrepreneurship, health, advocacy, and innovation. Their media leadership helped create space for authentic storytelling, diverse representation, and collaborative visibility.

The momentum of the event extended beyond the venue, as cameras rolled, conversations sparked, and media professionals captured the stories that made the day unforgettable.

⸻

Media Reach & Global Participation

Media coverage spanned a range of national and independent outlets, including USA Today, C-Suite Network, EZ Way Network, and regional voices like NYC Independent, Washington DC Chronicle, and San Francisco Daily Press. In addition, media partners like Dining Divas California and Unboxed & Fearless Podcast helped extend the event's reach through personalized interviews and engaging red carpet storytelling.

Attendees traveled from around the globe-including the United Kingdom-to be part of this purpose-driven platform. Many shared stories about their business journeys, health and wellness initiatives, and deep excitement for the opportunity to network with high-level changemakers. The event's red carpet, speaker sessions, and networking opportunities offered both visibility and validation for rising leaders and legacy builders alike.

⸻

Looking Ahead

As momentum builds from Top Talent Hollywood, the spotlight now shifts to the next gathering, scheduled for December 1–2, 2025. Organizers promise another round of high-impact storytelling, global recognition, and next-level collaboration.

For event updates and exclusive access, visit TopTalentHollywood.

Watch red carpet interviews and highlights from the event:

Unboxed & Fearless Podcast with Dr. Natasha Weems – Top Talent Hollywood Coverage

⸻

For interviews, media collaborations, or post-event coverage requests:

Email: ...

Website:

Instagram: @unboxedandfearlesspodcast | @drnatasha_

Special thanks to media team members Michael Barnett and Montez Harris for helping visually capture the energy and essence of the weekend.

For more information on Dining Divas California or to collaborate with the brand, visit DiningDivasEmpire

Natasha Weems

Dr. Natasha Weems media

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.