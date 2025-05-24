The Settlement Group, Inc. Receives Viatical Settlement Provider License In Florida
The newly issued license enables SGI to directly facilitate life and viatical settlement transactions in Florida, allowing policyholders to access greater value for their unwanted or underperforming life insurance policies. As a licensed provider, SGI is now positioned to deliver its trusted, transparent, and client-first approach to more individuals seeking financial flexibility and peace of mind.
“Florida represents a key market for life settlements, and we are thrilled to bring our experience and commitment to ethical practices to policyholders throughout the state,” said Joseph Lucent, President of The Settlement Group, Inc.“This license reflects our dedication to regulatory compliance and our ongoing mission to provide innovative financial solutions to clients nationwide.”
The approval by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation underscores SGI's reputation for operational excellence and integrity within the settlement space. With this new license, SGI continues to expand its national presence and reinforce its role as a trusted partner in an expanding industry.
For more information about The Settlement Group, Inc. and its services, please visit .
Curtis Resinger, Vice President
Settlement Group
+1 714-512-4150
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
