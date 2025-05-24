Churchwell Insurance Returns As Promotional Sponsor For The 8Th Annual SPAC Conference

Best SPAC D&O Insurance

Choose Churchwell Insurance for SPAC D&O Insurance

Veteran-owned boutique D&O agency returns to SPAC Conference with tailored insurance solutions for SPAC teams and de-SPAC targets.

- – Chaz Churchwell, FounderDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Churchwell Insurance Agency, a leading executive liability insurance firm for publicly traded microcap and small-cap companies, is proud to return as a Promotional Sponsor at the 8th Annual SPAC Conference, taking place June 17–18, 2025, at the prestigious Westchester Country Club in Westchester, New York.Bringing together SPAC CEOs, CFOs, sponsors, underwriters, capital markets experts, and target companies from across North America, the SPAC Conference is the premier industry event for exploring the future of SPAC mergers, IPOs, de-SPAC transactions, and SPAC acquisition strategies. Churchwell Insurance is thrilled to once again be invited as industry leaders to participate.Key Goals of the 2025 Conference:.Deliver market-moving insights on the evolving SPAC landscape and lifecycle.Provide education for pre-IPO and de-SPAC companies navigating listing requirements, valuation, and regulatory risk.Facilitate impactful panel and presenter discussions, high-value networking, and strategic introductionsDates: Tuesday & Wednesday, June 17–18, 2025Location: Westchester Country Club, Westchester, NYLearn More:Churchwell is fast becoming the preferred insurance Advisor to the SPAC Ecosystem, bringing a specialized, boutique approach to D&O insurance, SPAC sponsor risk, and pre-IPO protection strategies. As one of the only veteran-owned firms serving public companies, Churchwell offers high-impact risk solutions to:.Protect SPAC board members and officers.Address SPAC IPO insurance requirements.Support de-SPAC targets and acquisition readiness.Provide tailored risk management advisement to targets for public readinessTo schedule a meeting with our team at the SPAC Conference or to request a complimentary audit of your current D&O program email ... or call us 844-604-1357Keywords:SPAC sponsor, SPAC CEO, CFO SPAC, SPAC legal counsel, SPAC capital markets, SPAC insurance, de-SPAC transaction, SPAC merger, PIPE financing, SPAC litigation, pre-IPO risk, SPAC-ready company, D&O for SPACs

