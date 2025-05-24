Former Navy SEAL And United States (U.S) Congressman Scott Taylor To Speak At African Energy Week (AEW) 2025, Underscoring U.S.-Africa Energy Investments

African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies, taking place in Cape Town on September 29-October 3, is proud to announce that Scott Taylor, Former U.S. Congressman, Navy SEAL and Founder of Taylor Global Strategies, will speak at this year's edition of Africa's premier energy event. A strong delegation of U.S. industry leaders are expected at the conference, with the goal of connecting American companies to African energy opportunities and fostering new partnerships across the energy value chain.

A former Navy SEAL and U.S. Representative for Virginia's 2nd congressional district (2017–2019), Taylor brings a deep understanding of legislative and security frameworks, having authored and supported laws relating to energy, the workforce and veterans' issues. Prior to his time in Congress, he served in the Virginia House of Delegates and built a career in security consulting and critical infrastructure protection.

Taylor's participation at AEW 2025 underscores growing U.S. interest in Africa's energy markets – from Chevron's multi-billion-dollar investments in Angola's offshore assets to the expanding footprint of American LNG and renewables firms across Mozambique, Senegal and Namibia. Through both private enterprise and U.S. government initiatives like Power Africa and Prosper Africa, the U.S. is increasingly positioning itself as a long-term partner in Africa's energy future.

Under the Trump administration, a renewed focus on energy dominance could create new avenues for U.S. investment in Africa's oil, gas and critical minerals sectors. Trump's first term emphasized deregulation and the advancement of fossil fuels, coupled with a foreign policy that favored bilateral deals and strategic partnerships over multilateral aid. In the African context, this could translate to stronger backing for U.S. companies pursuing commercial opportunities – particularly in energy infrastructure, LNG and hydrocarbons – while shifting away from climate-focused development finance.

“We will not have an AEW today without the strong support of Scott Taylor. From day one, he showed up and championed US Africa investments when others were in Dubai in 2021. The United States remains a key player in Africa's energy future, and we welcome Scott Taylor to AEW 2025 to share his vision for how the U.S. private sector can partner with African nations to drive investment, innovation and mutually beneficial growth,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.“Congressman Taylor brings a strategic outlook and deep understanding of U.S. policymaking, which is critical to unlocking capital and forging lasting energy partnerships.”

