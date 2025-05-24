5 Clubs Eyeing Alejandro Garnacho Amid Manchester United Uncertainty

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) With Manchester United's future in flux, Alejandro Garnacho is attracting serious attention from five European giants, including Napoli and Barcelona.

Napoli made headlines in the January window after submitting a £40 million offer for Garnacho, confirmed by sporting director Giovanni Manna. While the winter move didn't materialize due to personal terms, the Serie A leaders may revive their pursuit. Following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's exit to PSG, Garnacho fits their long-term vision under Antonio Conte. Champions League football and regular playing time could be key incentives.

Chelsea reached out to Garnacho's camp in January and remain interested in strengthening their attacking flanks. The young Argentine has delivered against the Blues in past meetings, contributing two goals and an assist in six appearances. With Enzo Maresca seeking more wide options, Garnacho could add depth, though form concerns could make him a costly risk.

Garnacho, born in Spain and a former Atlético Madrid academy player, is open to a return. Diego Simeone's squad includes several Argentine internationals, offering familiarity and structure. However, Garnacho would need to raise his defensive intensity to fit Simeone's style. Financially, the required fee around £70 million could be a major hurdle for the Spanish club.

Juventus are also tracking Garnacho, with discussions hinting at a possible swap involving Kenan Yıldız. While such a deal seems unlikely, Garnacho could secure a swift pathway into the first team. But Juventus, like United, are in transition jumping between two rebuilding projects may further disrupt his growth.

Barcelona continue their tradition of chasing top talent despite financial difficulties. Alongside Marcus Rashford and Luis Díaz, Garnacho is on their radar as they look to boost wing options. Hansi Flick is keen on depth behind Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. But for Garnacho, the chance of regular minutes in a star-studded lineup seems slim, an issue he may not overlook.