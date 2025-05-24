IPL 2025: RCB's Hopes Of Top 2 Playoff Spots Hinge On CSK; Here's How

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Royal Challengers Bangalore's loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad puts their top-two finish in doubt. Even if they beat Lucknow Super Giants in their last league match, they'll need Chennai Super Kings to defeat Gujarat Titans to secure top-two playoff spot.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their fourth defeat of the season with 42-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23. With a target of RCB failed to chase down the target as they were bundled out for 189 in 19.5 overs. Phil Salt (62) and Virat Kohli (45) built the team's momentum from the start, but the middle order failed to carry on the momentum, leading to sudden batting collapse, reducing from 163/4 in 14 overs.

If Royal Challengers Bengaluru had won the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they would have consolidated second spot on the points table. However, the three-time IPL finalists' defeat slipped them to the third spot. However, RCB still have another chance to finish in the top 2 and they need Chennai Super Kings' help to ensure two chances to qualify for the final. Currently, RCB have17 points from 13 matches.

Gujarat Titans have 18 points from 13 matches, and Punjab Kings have 17 points from 12 matches. Mumbai Indians have 16 points from 13 matches.

Currently, Punjab Kings have the best chance to top the table. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has two matches left. If they win against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, they take the top spot with 21 points. Even if they lose one and win another, they can still finish in the top 2. As for Mumbai Indians, they can only reach the top 2 if they win against Punjab Kings, taking them to 18 points.

Gujarat Titans are currently the table toppers with nine wins and three losses while accumulating 18 points in 13 matches. However, the Shubman Gill-led side is at the risk of losing the top spot on the points table to Punjab Kings. If PBKS win their match against Delhi Capitals, they will become table toppers with 19 points, pushing GT down to second place with 18 points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will require Chennai Super Kings' help to ensure that they finish in top two on the points table. RCB have one more fixture in the league stage against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Even if Bengaluru win that match, it won't be enough as they'll also need CSK to defeat Gujarat Titans in order to finish in the top two and qualify for Qualifier 1 in the playoffs.

If things go in RCB's favour, the points table could look like this: Punjab Kings with 21 points (if they win against both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians), Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 19 points, Gujarat Titans with 18 points, and Mumbai Indians with either 16 or 18 points.