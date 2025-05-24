ENG Vs IND: Sai Sudharsan REACTS To His Maiden India Test Call-Up For England Tour

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Sai Sudharsan described his maiden Test call-up as "surreal" after being named in India's squad for the upcoming five-match Test series in England, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"It obviously feels great. Feels very special to be honest, and surreal also. Any cricketer, any young cricketer who starts playing cricket, wants to play Test cricket, wants to play for the country," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"The ultimate goal is always to play Test cricket. So really happy for that," he added.

Following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sudharsan is expected to be part of India's new-look top four. Though he typically opens the batting for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy, Sudharsan has expressed his readiness to bat in any position for the national team.

"Sir, I think playing for the country itself is a very big privilege for a cricketer. So I don't think I am in a position to choose where I want to play," Sai Sudharsan said.

"Wherever the coaches tell me to play, I think I will be mentally and obviously skilfully, you know, try and be ready for the opportunity," he added."I have a lot of likings. I think I will have to be ready for whichever (position) the team gives me. I will be ready for that," he noted.

Adding to the momentous occasion, his Test debut could come under the leadership of Shubman Gill, his captain at Gujarat Titans (GT), who has just been appointed India's new red-ball skipper.

"I mean, Shubhi (Shubman Gill) is, over the years, I have been a part of his growth as well," Sai Sudharsan said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I have seen him for the last four years. Such a talented batsman, such a skillful batsman, anybody can see," he added.

"So I feel he will definitely do laurels and great things for the country and I am grateful and I am very happy to play under him in my first Test series," he noted.

The highly anticipated series begins on June 20, but both Sudharsan and Gill will first join the India A squad for the second four-day match against the England Lions, scheduled to start on June 6 in Northampton.

"I always feel finish the first story, then go to the next one because now the IPL is also most important when we are in IPL (Indian Premier League)," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"So I think it is also most important of finishing this and then obviously we will have time to prepare. So I will use that bracket of days so that we will be ready for the Test series," he added now, however, Sudharsan remains focused on the Indian Premier League, where Gujarat Titans have secured a spot in the knockout stage.

He also acknowledged the unique challenge of transitioning from the high-paced T20 format to the more demanding rhythms of Test cricket.

"Transitioning from white ball to red ball takes a bit of time," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I think I focus a lot more on my basics. I focus a lot more on my patience even outside the field," he added.

"The more patient you are, the more it reflects inside the field. So, Test cricket is all about patience and longevity. So I feel the more I focus on that, the more I be aware of it, I think it will be a great experience," he noted.