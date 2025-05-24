Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Modus Operandi Of Pakistan ISI's 'Spy' Ring EXPOSED: Wing Commander Bakshi's Bombshell Interview

2025-05-24 03:12:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In this explosive interview, retired Indian Air Force officer and 1971 war veteran, Wing Commander Praful Bakshi, reveals the inside story of Pakistan's espionage operations in India. From sleeper cells and honey traps to digital espionage and the urgent need for unified command among Indian agencies, get a rare, candid perspective on the threats facing India's security today.

