UAE Hits Record May Temperature, Mercury Soars To Blistering 51.6°C

For the second consecutive day, the United Arab Emirates breached its May temperature record, with the mercury soaring to a blistering 51.6°C on Saturday, reported the National Center of Meteorology.

"The highest temperature recorded over the country today is 51.6C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 13:45 UAE local time (0945 GMT)," the NCM stated in a post on X.

The desert nation, which lies in one of the planet's hottest regions, and is also particularly vulnerable to climate change, finds itself in the grip of an intense heatwave.

Saturday's temperature was 1.2 notches higher than the temperature recorded on Friday in the Abu Dhabi area. These back-to-back extreme heat days mark a significant spike in the region's climate, raising concerns about intensifying heatwaves in the Gulf.

UAE's recent temperatures surpass previous records

The recent temperatures recorded in UAE - which is over 51°C-have surpassed the country's previous highest May temperature of 50.2°C, which was recorded in 2009, reported AFP.

NCM's rainfall alert for Al Ain

Amid the scorching temperatures, the UAE's National Center of Meteorology, however, issued a weather alert for potential rainfall between 5 PM and 8 PM on Saturday. Convective clouds were expected to form over eastern areas – particularly around Al Ain - with potential chances of rain, strong winds, and dust.

Rainfall alert for Al-Ain

Authorities advised motorists to drive carefully due to the risk of slick or dust-covered roads, reported Gulf News.

Middle East at high risk of water, food scarcity

In the past three decades, the UAE has seen a spike in the number of extremely hot days, with the figure doubling globally.

Scientists have also shown that recurring heatwaves are a clear marker of global warming and that these heatwaves are set to become more frequent, longer and more intense.

As per a 2022 Greenpeace study, the Middle East is at high risk of water and food scarcity as well as severe heat waves as a result of climate change.

The study which focused on six countries including the UAE, found the region was warming nearly twice as fast as the global average, making its food and water supplies "extremely vulnerable" to climate change.