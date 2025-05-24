Boris Johnson And Wife Carrie Welcome Fourth Baby, Poppy Eliza Josephine, To Family

MENAFN - Live Mint) Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has become a father once again. He and his wife, Carrie Johnson, have welcomed a new baby girl into their family.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson becomes a father, again!

The couple's fourth child, named Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, was born on May 21, bringing more joy to the already lively Johnson household.

The news was shared by Carrie Johnson through a heartfelt post on Instagram.

She wrote,“Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born on 21st May. Aka Pops, Pop Tart.”

Carrie further wrote,“I can't believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I've slept a minute since you were born as can't stop looking at how completely lovely you are.”

Mentioning her other kids, she added,“Wilf, Romy and Frank are utterly delighted, particularly Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring on the matching dresses.”

Carrie: Poppy is the 'final gang member'

Thanking the maternity team who helped her through the pregnancy, Carrie stated,“Thank you so much to the amazing maternity team at UCLH and particularly to Asma and Patrick who have looked after me so well through all my pregnancies. I really cannot thank you guys enough.”

In the post, she also affectionately referred to Poppy as their 'final gang member', suggesting that she may be their last child.

“Back from hospital now and time for cocktails and pizza with my tiny baby snoozing on my lap. Life doesn't get any better,” Carrie added.

The couple married in May 2021. Their eldest, Wilf, was born in April 2020, followed by Romy in December 2021, and Frank in July 2023.

Succeeding from Theresa May, Boris Johnson was prime minister from July 2019 until his resignation in September 2022.