Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hailstorm Hits South Kashmir Orchards Again

2025-05-24 03:09:48
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Apple orchards across south Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam districts have once again suffered significant damage following a severe hailstorm during the crucial harvesting season. The unexpected storm has dashed the hopes of thousands of local growers who rely on the fruit trade for their livelihood.

Farmers from areas including Sedow-Hirpora in Shopian and DH Pora in Kulgam said that the storm destroyed large portions of their apple crops, adding to losses from previous weather-related damages.

“The hailstorm was merciless,” said Nazim Ahmad, an orchardist from Shopian.“We invest heavily in fertilizers, pesticides, and labor every year. But these repeated natural calamities are ruining our hard work.”

Growers have renewed calls for immediate government compensation and the implementation of a comprehensive crop insurance scheme, which has long been promised but remains pending. Many expressed willingness to pay annual premiums if it guarantees protection against such disasters.

“We are not asking for charity but for a sustainable safety net,” said a local farmer.“The government must act now to protect the backbone of Kashmir's economy.”

The Fruit Growers Association highlighted that horticulture supports over 8 lakh families in Jammu and Kashmir and contributes nearly 10% to the region's GDP. They demanded swift damage assessments by SKUAST-Kashmir and the Department of Horticulture and urged the government to waive loan interests for affected farmers.

“If compensation and insurance are delayed, the livelihoods of thousands are at risk,” warned a grower from Kulgam. The association has also appealed for immediate intervention by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to address the crisis.

Just a month ago, a hailstorm left behind a trail of devastation for orchard owners in south Kashmir. The hailstorm had severely damaged the blooming flowers in orchards, particularly in the apple-rich belt of Shopian, according to growers. (inputs from KNO)

