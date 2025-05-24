Kashmir's Animals Are Suffering, And We Barely Notice

Representational Photo

By Dr. Gazanfar Abass

I never thought I'd see a cow pant like a dog. But this scorching spring, I did.

She stood in the corner of a shed, foam collecting around her mouth, chest heaving, eyes dull.

It was 2 p.m., and the tin roof above her trapped the heat like an oven. The thermometer read 39°C, but it felt much hotter inside. There was no fan, no breeze and barely any water left in the trough.

This wasn't an isolated case. All over the Jammu and Kashmir this year, we have been recording animals buckling under the weight of a heat they aren't built for.

Cats are collapsing. Dogs are overheating. Calves won't feed. Birds are falling out of trees.

The Kashmir I've known-cool, green, shaded by chinars-is changing fast. And our animals are paying the price.

I work as a veterinary surgeon in the government's animal husbandry department. Summers were once the serene season. Not anymore. In the last few weeks, I've seen more heat-related cases than I can count.

Srinagar recorded its hottest May in sixty years. Jammu hit 41.4°C. Even the mornings now feel heavy. Nights offer little relief. The India Meteorological Department says more heatwaves are on the way for late May and early June. But they're already here.

We tend to think about heatwaves in terms of people, and rightly so. Children, the elderly and those who work outside are vulnerable. But the animals that share our lives suffer too, often in silence.

Unlike us, they can't walk into cooler rooms or drink ORS. They don't know what's happening to them. They just endure it, until they can't.

Most people don't realize how poorly animals cope with heat. Dogs and cats don't sweat through their skin. They pant to cool down, but that only works when the air is cooler than their bodies.

In this heat, panting does nothing. Cows stop rumination and go anorexic. Poultry fall limp. Sheep lie down and refuse to get up. I've seen goats lose interest in food and then lose weight rapidly. By the time owners call us, it's often too late.

I remember a pet owner who left his Labrador on the balcony while running errands. When he came back, the dog was unconscious.

The tiles had burned his paws and he was breathing fast and shallow. We rushed to cool him with wet towels and IV fluids, but he didn't make it. He died within an hour.

The science backs up what we see. More than 10% dehydration in an animal can be fatal. And in this kind of heat, it happens faster than you'd think.

In rural areas, the heat is compounding other problems. Water sources are shrinking. Ponds dry up by midday. Streams that once gurgled through villages now carry a trickle, if anything. Wildlife-porcupines, monkeys, bears-are being spotted in human settlements more often. They come looking for water and shade. They're confused. So are we.

Recently, a farmer brought me a cow who'd stopped giving milk. She had been his main source of income. Her body was warm to the touch, her breath shallow. There was no disease, just heat stress. We set up fans and gave her fluids, but the milk never returned. The farmer didn't say much. He just stood there, looking down.

The government and international agencies have issued advisories. They say: keep animals in shaded areas, reduce crowding, offer clean drinking water constantly, feed them in the cooler hours of the day. For pets, they recommend avoiding walks during peak sun and never leaving animals in parked vehicles.

All good advice. But it's not always practical in remote or low-income areas. Some people don't even have electricity, let alone fans in their barns.

So much of animal care during heatwaves comes down to watching closely. Noticing when a cow stops eating or chewing. Recognizing when a dog pants too hard. Checking if a hen's wings are drooping.

Heatstroke doesn't announce itself. It sneaks in. One minute they're fine and the next, they're on the ground.

In Kashmir, we're used to snow warnings, not heat alerts. But this year has made something very clear: our climate is shifting. The cool shade we took for granted is thinning. The glacial streams we relied on are receding. And the animals who've always lived beside us are struggling to survive in a world that feels suddenly unfamiliar.

As a vet, my job is to treat. But more and more, I feel like I'm also documenting a change. One that's happening faster than we can adapt.

Dr. Gazanfar Abass is a Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu and Kashmir.