J&K Athletes Shine At Khelo India Beach Games 2025 In Diu

Manipur secured six silver medals, one more than Maharashtra (5) and three more than Nagaland (3), to top the medal tally.

It also marked a historic high for Nagaland, finishing in the top three of a Khelo India event for the first time.

Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) shared the fourth place, with one silver and three bronze each to add to their rich five-gold haul.

Delhi came next with four gold, two silver and four bronze medals, followed by hosts Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu who impressed with four gold and five bronze medals, all from pencak silat.

Pencak silat, an Indonesian martial art form that has grown in popularity across India, played a decisive role in the overall medal standings.

Of the 46 gold medals awarded at the Games, 28 came from pencak silat.

The fifth gold for Jammu & Kashmir came through their heavyweight athlete Tawzeeh Khan who won his maiden senior gold at National level, giving a huge boost to their campaign despite the tension back home.

“This is my first gold medal at senior level after losing out twice at National level. This will rank up there,” Khan told PTI.

“I've been getting nothing but praises since I won the gold last night. Everyone is happy for me. You can all achieve great things, if you have the right dedication. It's a big moment for J&K contingent.”

Over 1,350 athletes from more than 30 States and Union Territories are participating across six medal sports.

The J&K beach volleyball team also delivered a commendable performance, defeating hosts Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, followed by a strong win against Chhattisgarh. Their journey ended in the quarterfinals after a closely contested match against a seasoned Kerala team.

The contingent is led by Nusrat Gazala, Divisional Sports Officer (K), acting as Chef de Mission for KIBG 2025, with Mohd Iqbal accompanying the team as Nodal Officer.

While speaking on the games Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul commended the consistent success of J&K athletes at national-level competitions.

The final day results will be announced by the end of day on 24th May.

