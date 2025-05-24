Khelo India Water Sports: Dal Lake In Srinagar Could Host Inaugural Event

If this happens, the event could help restore normalcy and revive business in the region, coming just months after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, triggering a four-day military escalation between India and Pakistan and dealing a heavy blow to local tourism.

Speaking on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Beach Games in Diu, Jammu and Kashmir divisional sports officer Nuzhat Gazala expressed optimism about the event.

“We have heard that our proposal to host the first Khelo India Water Sports event in Dal Lake has been accepted. It's expected to happen in the last week of June,” she told PTI.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse also emphasised the government's efforts to spread sports across all regions of India.

“Earlier people would say there is no development in Kashmir, but the Indian government is trying hard,” Khadse said during an interview on the final day of the Beach Games.

“Through Khelo India, we aim to reach every corner of the country. Be it water sports, winter games, or beach games, we are exploring different formats to bring out the best in our athletes.”

“We are identifying sectors where athletes can find opportunities and receive world-class facilities to prepare them for major events like the Asian Games and the Olympics.”

Gazala said the inaugural water sports event will likely feature 3–4 disciplines, including canoeing and kayaking.

“Nothing is confirmed yet, but the proposal includes events like kayaking and canoeing. The plan is to hold it in Dal Lake in the last week of June. We've heard here that it's going to happen,” she said, adding that the event could help revive tourism in the region.

“Sports and tourism go hand in hand. An event like this will definitely give a big boost to the local economy.”

Despite the turmoil back home, Jammu & Kashmir delivered a commendable performance at the Beach Games, finishing joint fourth with Haryana, winning five gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Commenting on the debut edition of the Beach Games, Minister Khadse hailed it as a“historic moment” under the Khelo India scheme.

With the first edition of the Beach Games concluding successfully in Diu, there is speculation about the venue for the next edition. States like West Bengal and Odisha have expressed interest in bringing the games to India's eastern coast.

