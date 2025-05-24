Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Khelo India Water Sports: Dal Lake In Srinagar Could Host Inaugural Event

Khelo India Water Sports: Dal Lake In Srinagar Could Host Inaugural Event


2025-05-24 03:09:43
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Diu- If all goes according to plan, the serene Dal Lake in Srinagar will host the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Water Sports Games in the last week of June.

If this happens, the event could help restore normalcy and revive business in the region, coming just months after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, triggering a four-day military escalation between India and Pakistan and dealing a heavy blow to local tourism.

Speaking on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Beach Games in Diu, Jammu and Kashmir divisional sports officer Nuzhat Gazala expressed optimism about the event.

“We have heard that our proposal to host the first Khelo India Water Sports event in Dal Lake has been accepted. It's expected to happen in the last week of June,” she told PTI.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse also emphasised the government's efforts to spread sports across all regions of India.

Read Also J&K Athletes Shine At Khelo India Beach Games 2025 In Diu Badminton Tourney Concludes At GCW M.A. Road

“Earlier people would say there is no development in Kashmir, but the Indian government is trying hard,” Khadse said during an interview on the final day of the Beach Games.

“Through Khelo India, we aim to reach every corner of the country. Be it water sports, winter games, or beach games, we are exploring different formats to bring out the best in our athletes.”

“We are identifying sectors where athletes can find opportunities and receive world-class facilities to prepare them for major events like the Asian Games and the Olympics.”

Gazala said the inaugural water sports event will likely feature 3–4 disciplines, including canoeing and kayaking.

“Nothing is confirmed yet, but the proposal includes events like kayaking and canoeing. The plan is to hold it in Dal Lake in the last week of June. We've heard here that it's going to happen,” she said, adding that the event could help revive tourism in the region.

“Sports and tourism go hand in hand. An event like this will definitely give a big boost to the local economy.”

Despite the turmoil back home, Jammu & Kashmir delivered a commendable performance at the Beach Games, finishing joint fourth with Haryana, winning five gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Commenting on the debut edition of the Beach Games, Minister Khadse hailed it as a“historic moment” under the Khelo India scheme.

With the first edition of the Beach Games concluding successfully in Diu, there is speculation about the venue for the next edition. States like West Bengal and Odisha have expressed interest in bringing the games to India's eastern coast.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN24052025000215011059ID1109591183

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search