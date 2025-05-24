Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Teenager Found Dead In J & K's Rajouri Family Stages Protest

2025-05-24 03:09:41
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- An 18-year-old girl was found dead in a remote village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Sonia Akhter, a resident of Kewal Budhal village, left her house on Friday evening and was later found dead in a nearby gorge during a search by villagers, the officials said.

They said the postmortem of the deceased was conducted by a board of doctors at a local hospital this morning before the body was handed over to her family for the last rites.

The villagers including her family members, however, blocked the main chowk at Budhal and held a peaceful protest demanding a probe into the circumstances leading to her death, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Kandi, Wajahat Hussain reached the site and pacified the protestors, assuring speedy investigation in the case to unravel the cause of her death.

Body Of Head Constable Found Under Mysterious Conditions In J&K's Rajouri Youth's Body Found In South Kashmir's Kulgam, Mehbooba Calls For Probe Into Allegations Of 'Foul Play'

The protesters later dispersed and buried the body, the officials said.

