Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Syrian Leader Meets Erdoğan In Istanbul Following Trump Talks In Saudi Arabia

2025-05-24 03:07:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Shara paid a surprise visit to Istanbul on Saturday, shortly after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted al-Shara at the Dolmabahçe Work Office in a high-level meeting attended by Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director İbrahim Kalın, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and Syrian Foreign Minister Esad Hasan Şeybani.

No official statements were released concerning the discussions. However, the timing of the meeting - following al-Shara's dialogue with Trump - has drawn attention amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Ahmed al-Shara was appointed head of Syria's interim administration on January 29. His visit to Istanbul marks his second trip to Türkiye since assuming the role. He first traveled to Ankara in February on a plane provided by the Turkish government, where he emphasized the goal of building“deep strategic cooperation” with Türkiye.

