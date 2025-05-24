“Kharibulbul” International Music Festival Opens In Shusha

MENAFN - AzerNews) On May 24, the latest edition of the“Kharibulbul” International Music Festival officially opened in Shusha, marking a vibrant celebration of Azerbaijani culture and music,reports.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, this year's festival is dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the birth of renowned composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, in line with a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

The festival began with a performance of Hajibeyli's patriotic piece“Oh Motherland (Ey Vətən)” on the historic Jidir Plain. The opening concert also featured the works of other iconic Azerbaijani composers, including Arif Malikov, Asef Zeynalli, Afrasiyab Badalbeyli, Fikret Amirov, Gara Garayev, Muslim Magomayev, Niyazi, Ogtay Zulfugarov, and Tofig Guliyev.

Highlighting its international character, this year's event brought together musicians and performers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye. The opening night included performances by celebrated Azerbaijani artists such as Polad Bulbuloglu, Yusif Eyvazov, Farhad Badalbeyli, and others, alongside foreign artists including Kazakh baritone Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Turkish tenor Ferda Yetisher, and dancers from Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye.

The Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, its Ballet Troupe, and the Azerbaijan State Choir Capella also took part in the grand performance.

On May 25, the second day of the festival, Polad Bulbuloglu is scheduled to perform again, accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after U. Hajibeyli, conducted by Murtuza Bulbul. Additionally, students from the Faculty of Arts of Garabagh University will present a concert featuring works by both Azerbaijani and international composers.

First launched in 1989, the“Kharibulbul” Festival-named after the symbolic flower of Shusha-was relocated during the years of occupation, with events held in Agdam, Barda, and Agjabedi. Following Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, the festival triumphantly returned to its birthplace in Shusha, reaffirming the city's cultural significance.