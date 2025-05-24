Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Araz Valley Economic Zone Takes Shape As Industrial Activity Grows In Jabrayil

2025-05-24 03:07:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Araz Valley Economic Zone, one of the two industrial parks established in the Garabagh and East Zangezur regions, is emerging as a cornerstone for economic revival and employment in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Designed as a logistics and trade hub, the park includes customs facilities, a TIR parking area, retail and wholesale infrastructure, gas stations, and repair centers-providing essential groundwork for regional development.

