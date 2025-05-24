Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Military Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia

2025-05-24 03:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 24 (KUNA) -- Commander of Kuwait Naval Forces Rear Admiral Saif Al-Hamlan headed a military delegation on a visit to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
The delegation met with Chief of Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili, and they discussed cooperation and the exchange of expertise in maritime affairs, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said in a statement.
Both sides explored bilateral military relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance operational coordination and training, statement added.
During the visit, Al-Hamlan also met with Chief of Staff of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Gharibi. (end)
