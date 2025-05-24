403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Military Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 24 (KUNA) -- Commander of Kuwait Naval Forces Rear Admiral Saif Al-Hamlan headed a military delegation on a visit to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
The delegation met with Chief of Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili, and they discussed cooperation and the exchange of expertise in maritime affairs, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said in a statement.
Both sides explored bilateral military relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance operational coordination and training, statement added.
During the visit, Al-Hamlan also met with Chief of Staff of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Gharibi. (end)
knsh
The delegation met with Chief of Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili, and they discussed cooperation and the exchange of expertise in maritime affairs, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said in a statement.
Both sides explored bilateral military relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance operational coordination and training, statement added.
During the visit, Al-Hamlan also met with Chief of Staff of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Gharibi. (end)
knsh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment